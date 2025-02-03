Grammy Awards 2025: Miley Cyrus Celebrates Beyoncé's Big Win; See Here
At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus joked when announcing the winner for Record of the Year. Before revealing the winner, Miley joked that she would say Beyoncé’s name even if she didn’t win.
At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus couldn’t hide her excitement as Beyoncé took home the prestigious award for Record of the Year.
At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus added a touch of humor when announcing the winner for Record of the Year. Before revealing the winner, she joked, “Even if it’s not you, Beyoncé, I might just say it is.”
When Beyoncé was announced as the winner, Miley's excitement was evident as she celebrated her friend's achievement, stating, "We won Beyoncé!"
Beyoncé made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards by winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, becoming the first Black woman to win a country Grammy in 50 years. She also secured the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for II Most Wanted, a collaboration with Miley Cyrus.
Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter, released on March 29, 2024, marks her eighth studio album and the second installment in a planned trilogy, following Renaissance (2022).
The album features a blend of country, folk, and R&B genres, showcasing Beyoncé's versatility and willingness to explore new musical territories.
Notably, the single Texas Hold 'Em achieved a historic milestone by reaching number one on the U.S. country charts, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to attain this position.
The album's 27 tracks are meticulously crafted, with Beyoncé collaborating with renowned producers and artists, including The Dream, Pharrell Williams, Ryan Tedder, Swizz Beatz, and her husband Jay-Z.
