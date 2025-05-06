Met Gala 2025: Miley Cyrus Brings the Armor with Alaia Fit for This Year's Carpet
Miley Cyrus arrives at the Met Gala 2025 in an all-black Alaia fit ahead of the release of her album, Something Beautiful.
Miley Cyrus served a midriff-bearing Alaïa leather top and a flared black skirt, paired with Cartier jewelry, at the Met Gala 2025. This marked the Grammy-winning singer's return to fashion's biggest night.
Cyrus made her Met Gala debut in 2013. She had previously stunned at the gala back in 2019, accompanied by her former husband, Liam Hemsworth.
Cyrus's ensemble perfectly embodied this year's Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme. It celebrated Black menswear, allowing attendees to interpret suits and silhouettes in artistic couture.
As per the official MET museum website, this year's theme explores "the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe."
Cyrus' attempt to stick to the vintage rocker aesthetic rocked on the blue carpet as she donned the crocodile skin crop top with a voluminous black maxi skirt. Her slicked-back hair perfectly let her gold choker take the limelight amidst her all-black ensemble.
Despite being embroiled in family drama, the Flowers singer, 32, seemed to be enjoying her night celebrating high fashion at the Met Gala 2025. Meanwhile, she's preparing to release new music that fans have been longing for.
Miley Cyrus' highly anticipated studio album, Something Beautiful, will be released on May 30.
