Millie Bobby Brown 'Arrested' By Sabrina Carpenter At Atlanta Concert For Being ‘Too Hot’

During Sabrina Carpenter's concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Millie Bobby Brown found herself in a lighthearted spotlight. The Stranger Things star, who is currently filming the final season of the hit Netflix show in Atlanta, attended the concert alongside her co-star Noah Schnapp.

However, Brown's appearance at the concert became a central part of the evening when Carpenter singled her out during one of her recurring tour gags.

Carpenter has made it a tradition on her Short N’ Sweet tour to “arrest” someone in the audience for being too attractive. At this particular show, it was Brown’s turn to receive the playful honor. In footage shared on TikTok, Carpenter can be seen scanning the audience before locking eyes with Brown.

She jokingly announced, “Guys, one second, I’m really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl. Girls, can you come out here?” She added, “I fell and I can’t get up. This girl is so hot. Who are you? What is your name?”

Brown, with a smile, tried to shout her name, but Carpenter recognized her and responded with humor, saying, “Millie? I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before, but stranger things have happened.”

As police lights flashed in the background and the words “you’re under arrest for being too hot” appeared on the screen, Brown went along with the fun.

Carpenter jokingly lamented, “It’s so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful. That sucks.” Brown, clearly enjoying the playful moment, put out her hands, asking to be cuffed. “She said, ‘Please arrest me,’” Carpenter said, laughing. “No, I don’t know what to do!”

The on-stage antics didn’t stop there. Carpenter joked that all the excitement caused her long yellow bedazzled skirt to fall off, revealing a shorter version underneath. She exclaimed, “What have you done to me? Oh my God, not my skirt falling off in front of so many people!”

To cap off the moment, Carpenter gifted Brown a pair of pink fuzzy handcuffs, saying, “These are for you, my darling.” She then dedicated her song Juno to Brown.

Brown's presence at Carpenter's concert coincided with her time in Atlanta, where she and the cast of Stranger Things are filming the much-anticipated fifth and final season of the series. According to fellow cast member David Harbour, the cast experienced emotional moments during the table read for the finale.

Harbour revealed during a taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the entire cast became emotional while reading through the last episodes.

Harbour said that the end of this episode, when they were reading it, just them reading it, about halfway through, people started crying. He added that then, about the last 20 minutes, it was just uncontrollably crying, waves of different people.

