MTV Video Music Awards 2024 took place on September 11 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, with Taylor Swift dominating the night with major wins, and stellar performances by Katy Perry, and other artists. Swift and Perry were in the news for their alleged beef. However, the August singer showed that she had no beef with Perry by supporting her in the crowd.

During the VMAs, Katy Perry stole the show with a mashup of ten of her biggest singles. Perry enthralled the crowd with her live performances of songs like Teenage Dream, Firework, and California Gurls. In a video captured by MTV's audience cam, Swift—who had won big earlier in the evening—excitedly cheered for her frenemy.

The 34-year-old Anti-Hero hitmaker also gave a standing ovation after Perry, 39, gave a moving speech after winning the coveted Video Vanguard Award. Perry, 39, quipped in her acceptance speech that the LGBTQ+ community had shown her "that you can be both kind and c---."

Swift, 34, seemed to agree in a moment after Perry spoke the sentence. that swiftly went viral on social media. In a video posted by Bustle, Swift was seen smiling as she turned to face her collaborator and friend Jack Antonoff, who was seated next to her.

Since their famous feud began more than ten years ago, Swift and Perry's friendship has come a long way. The alleged falling out over backup dancers who quit Swift's tour to join Perry's Prismatic World Tour was the starting point of all of this.

Advertisement

Swift soon after dropped the nasty diss song Bad Blood, which she admitted to Rolling Stone was directed at another popular female singer who 'done something so horrific' to her.

Swift said that she and the singer, whose identity was widely believed to be Perry, were "straight-up enemies." However, Perry began the process of mending their friendship in 2018 following years of enmity that was expressed in teasing tweets and interview segments. She proved this in 2018 on the first night of Swift's Reputation Tour when she delivered the singer an actual olive branch.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: Sabrina Carpenter Recreates Viral Britney Spears Onstage With ‘Out-Of-The-World’ Twist