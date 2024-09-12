MTV VMAs 2024: Host Megan Thee Stallion Earns Her First Win Of The Night For Best Trending Video

Megan Thee Stallion is making the 2024 MTV VMAs her night by not only hosting it but also by bagging significant accolades. The 29-year-old rapper nabbed her first Moon Person of the night during the pre-show on Wednesday, September 11, for Mamushi, her collaboration with Yuki Chiba. The song won her the Best Trending Video prize.

Speaking to People following her win, Thee Stallion said she was “shocked” to receive the award, as she and Yuki recorded the song in Japan in a small apartment/studio. The artist said they “were just messing around” with the tune, having no idea it would become this big. “I feel pretty iconic,” she added, expressing she feels she is “probably famous.”

Regarding her hosting duties, the rapper made a dazzling entrance at New York’s UBS Arena. For the red carpet, she opted to wear a strapless black dress featuring a corseted bodice, and a mesh see-through bodycon skirt, with voluminous fabric fastened around her legs, making it look like a bouquet wrap.

At the show, the WAP rapper paid homage to Britney Spears during a segment that celebrated several iconic VMA performances, including the pop star’s rendition of I’m a Slave 4 U at the 2001 edition of the coveted music ceremony. The act went down in history for many reasons, including Britney wearing a skin-baring outfit and dancing around with a snake. As a tribute to the act, Thee Stallion tried recreating the performance with the reptile, but not everyone can be Britney, bitch! (We are not swearing at Megan, it’s a reference.)

Advertisement

The rapper, freaked out by her very own snake, asked the producers to take the creature away.

As the snake was removed, Megan let out a relieved, “Oh my god.”

Thee Stallion is on the lineup to give a show-stopping performance alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Chappell Roan, and Halsey.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: Sabrina Carpenter Takes Home Song Of The Year Award; Says 'Thank You To That Me Espresso'