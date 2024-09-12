MTV VMAs 2024: Taylor Swift Adorns Reputation TV-Core Amid Re-Release Speculations; Here's What Fans Are Saying

At this point, Taylor Swift is notorious for leaving clues, may that be about her private life or about her professional front. And Swifties have no problem decoding them. Similarly, many are speculating that her MTV VMAs red carpet outfit potentially had something to do with the re-release announcement of the Reputation album.

The aforementioned record was released in 2017, and after the singer announced that she would be recording her past work, many of her fans have been eagerly waiting for Taylor’s version of the same.

On the red carpet, Swift wore a black and yellow corset plaid gown by Christian Dior. She topped it with fingerless, strappy leather gloves in black color and walked in back thigh-high boots.

This definitely gave off the vibe of her Reputation Era, and it didn't take Swifties to start conversing online about this potential easter egg. A fan online wrote, “Her outfit screams reputation!” Another commented, “THIS IS SO REPUTATION CODED.” Many speculated that she would announce the re-release of the album during Wednesday's ceremony, but sadly for her fans, she did not announce any such news at the event.

She has previously re-recorded the first six albums, among which many songs went viral instantly online, along with the music video for All Too Well that allegedly gave an insight into her relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

Only two albums are pending for her to record again, are Reputation and her 2006 self-titled album, Taylor Swift, per Today.

Later during the VMA’s, she changed her outfit, setting a rather different vibe. The songstress donned a sequin short dress with UFO imagery that could potentially be about her new song, Down Bad. According to the publication, Swift performed the song during her Eras Tour with the UFO visuals.

Along with winning the hearts of her fanbase with her outfits, she also ended up winning seven trophies along with the Video of the Year award for Fortnight. She expressed her gratitude to her crew, fans, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

