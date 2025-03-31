Netflix's Adolescence Gets Added to UK School Curriculum to Address Youth Violence; Here's How the Government is Backing it

UK Secondary schools will be screening Netflix's latest blockbuster series, Adolescence, in a government-sponsored scheme. The show's unapologetic take on social issues has struck a chord around the world, making it a record-breaking global hit.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer underlined the need to make the show available to children, noting that there is a need for frank discussions on issues facing modern times.

"As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you — it hit home hard. It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show," said Starmer, as per Variety.

The move comes after a roundtable convened by Starmer involving charities like the NSPCC, The Children's Society, and Tender, along with the show's co-writer Jack Thorne. Thorne had previously promoted its usage in schools to open up useful conversations.

Starmer added, "As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing, and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges and deal with malign influences."

Into Film+ will broadcast Adolescence to schools, while Tender is making resources available for educators to facilitate discussions about healthy relationships. Thorne wants the initiative to prompt discussions between students, creating awareness and empathy.

The critically acclaimed four-part series, starring Owen Cooper, explores themes of toxic masculinity among youth and the popularity of incel culture on social media. Cooper plays a 13-year-old wayward teen, Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of his classmate.

Starmer stressed, "Only by listening and learning from the experiences of young people and charities can we tackle the issues this groundbreaking show raises."

The project represents a major leap in harnessing entertainment to tackle key social issues among young people. Adolescence is available on Netflix for streaming.