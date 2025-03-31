Is Adolescence Season 2 Possible? Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters Tease Future Plans for Netflix's Latest Hit

Netflix's critically acclaimed series Adolescence might be getting a second season. The creators of the show, Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters, have hinted at a possibility of season 2.

Recently, Graham and Walters looked back on the immense international reception of the show and the chances of a second season. The four-part series, which is co-produced by their firm, Matriarch Productions, recounts the tragic tale of a British family that is left broken as their 13-year-old son is arrested for murdering his classmate.

Adolescence, co-written by Jack Thorne and Graham, stands out from others in its singular style of film—every episode was shot in one long, continuous take. The show's impact was instantaneous. It dominated streaming lists in 80 countries, ranging from Saudi Arabia to India to Australia.

Though successful, there is no guarantee of a second season. Graham suggested there could be more, but nothing is officially planned. Walters spoke of the difficulty in topping a show that has had such an effect but saw the creative potential in trying to develop new stories.

Speaking about a second season, Graham told Variety, with a smirk, "Possibly; let’s see how the figures are. But yeah, there’s the possibility of developing another story.”

Meanwhile, Walters told the outlet, "A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else. But yeah, everything’s looking good … everyone’s happy, shall we say?"

Walters had also confirmed that their firm would like to collaborate with Netflix once again. Walters did not rule out any possibility of negotiating with Netflix in the future, suggesting that a more formal alliance could be possible.

Fans, however, are waiting with bated breath for word of a potential season 2. Adolescence is currently streaming on Netflix.