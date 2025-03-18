Who is Owen Cooper? All About Netflix's Adolescence Star Taking Hollywood by Storm

Netflix's new break-out star, Adolescence actor Owen Cooper has been propelled into the limelight recently. The UK series hailed for its gritty storytelling and ambitious one-take format, marks Cooper's scintillating acting debut — one that's winning over viewers and critics in equal measure.

Cooper is only 15 and proves himself to be a standout as Jamie Miller, a wayward teenager who is accused of stabbing his schoolmate. His intense performance with seasoned actors Ashley Walters and Stephen Graham shows his natural talent.

In an interview with Variety, Cooper spoke about his role at length. He said, "Everyone’s been saying such nice things [about my performance]. I don’t know what it is, but I don’t really watch it like I’m watching a normal show. I just watch it because I’m in it. So I don’t know. But everyone who has spoken to me has said it’s amazing. So yeah, I’ve heard positive things."

From Warrington, just outside Manchester, Cooper used to want to be a footballer. His journey took a different direction after seeing Tom Holland's turn in The Impossible in 2012 — and joining a drama club as a result. He now wants to follow in his hero's footsteps, even eyeing up the role of Spider-Man in Marvel's next movies.

Owen told I-D magazine, "I want to play Spider-Man. A lot of films I watch are not films I should be watching. They’re all, like, 18s."

Advertisement

Adolescence explores toxic masculinity among young people and the popularity of incel culture, referencing the impact of provocative figures such as Andrew Tate. Cooper's acting capturing Jamie walks the line between vulnerability and unsettling hostility, winning him general acclaim.

The show's director Phillip Baranti showered praises on Cooper's acting skills, revealing that he was blown away by his performance. He told Variety, "He just absolutely blew me away. Actors train for years and years and still can’t really master what Owen has mastered, which is basically just being in the moment and listening and being truthful."

"I've obviously worked with a lot of actors in my time as an actor and as a director and a lot of actors can’t do what he can do. He doesn’t even realize it! He’s so blasé," Baranti added.

Owen Cooper will next share the big screen with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi playing a younger version of Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights releasing on February 13, 2026.

Advertisement