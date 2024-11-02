Nick Cannon Celebrates Halloween With Several Of His 12 Kids In The Most Unique Way; Details Inside

Nick Cannon knows how to multitask when it comes to making his kids happy! The Wild 'n Out host celebrated the Spooky season with several of his 12 kids with four different Halloween outfits. For one costume, he was dressed as Bowser from Super Mario World with two of his sons who went as went as Mario and Luigi. One of his daughters cosplayed Princess Peach and joking threw a ball at Cannon in video posted by him on Instagram.

He accompanied three of his in their wrestling costumes by wearing matching red capes and white pants. "NNAAACCHHOOOOO!” he captioned the pictures. Three of the four Halloween costumes were that of Jack-O-Lantern which he wore with his twins Moroccan — who rocked a full Gorilla suit — and Monroe and one of his younger kids.

"Nights of the Jack and we all Pumpkins and one Gorilla for Halloween!” he captioned the post. Lastly, Cannon donned an Iron Man suit to accompany his two-year-old son Legendary Love who wore an adorable Batman costume.

The proud dad recently opened up about raising his teenagers, Morocco and Monroe, and described schooling them, especially his teen girl, as “horrifying.” He admitted that his son is similar to him and hence easy to manage, whereas his daughter is not so much.

“She's like, wearing make-up and taking two hours in the bathroom. Like what are you doing in there!" he told PEOPLE. He admitted that it’s “scary” to watch her transform into a young woman.

In September Cannon shared a carousel of pictures in honor of daughter Onyx's birthday at her Peppa Pig-themed party. In a separate post, he shared a picture of him crouched down behind the birthday girl, surrounded by 5 of his 12 kids — twin boys Zion and Zillion and daughter Beautiful, and son Legendary —as one of them held on to Peppa Pig's hand. "Onyx ‘s siblings celebrated her in a big way!! So much love!!" he wrote in the caption.

"Onyx‘s siblings celebrated her in a big way!! So much love!!" he wrote in the caption.