Nick Cannon Reveals ‘Complicated’ Thanksgiving Plans as Father of 11: ‘Got a Bunch of Dinners’ to Attend

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a child's death.

Nick Cannon has an elaborate Thanksgiving planned, thanks to his large family, which includes his 12 kids, whom he welcomed with different women over the years. The Wild 'n Out star, 44, spoke to People at the Wednesday, December 27, Los Angeles Mission Thanksgiving charity event, detailing how he plans on dividing his attention among his multiple children.

Cannon, for those who may not know, is a proud father to 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 7, and Rise Messiag Cannon, 2, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with ex Brittany Bell; 3-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 2, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 2, with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon also shared a son, Zen, who tragically passed away at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, with Alyssa Scott. They currently co-parent their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, born in 2022.

ALSO READ: Who Are Nick Cannon’s Kids? Everything We Know About TV Host & Rapper’s Expanding Family

“It’s very complicated. I’m a busy man on Thanksgiving,” Cannon told People at the aforementioned event, noting that he’s “got a bunch of dinners” to attend. Cannon expressed joy over potentially being full by the end of the feast day from gobbling down “good sweet potato pie” and “amazing fried turkey” at some of these dinners.

Advertisement

At the charity event, Cannon was joined by several other celebrities, including Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello. The free-of-cost event distributed over 4,000 meals, provided over 2,000 clothing items, and offered free haircuts, manicures, and pedicures to those in need, according to People.

Cannon told the outlet that he feels passionately about charity work because his grandmother taught him that those who are blessed with abundance are required to give back to the community with equal generosity. Regarding his own views on service to others, Cannon shared that he believes when a person finds joy in helping others, it’s an indicator that they’ve reached the zenith of life.

Following Thanksgiving, Cannon is set to perform his Wild 'n Out show at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, November 30.

ALSO READ: ‘I Would Lay Up At Night Thinking…’: Nick Cannon Opens Up About Insecurities During His Marriage To Mariah Carey