Nick Carter Reacts to Allegations of Giving Woman STDs That Led to Cervical Cancer: 'Utterly False Claims'

Nick Carter has been accused by a fourth woman of s*xual assault in a civil complaint filed last week in Nevada. Plaintiff Laura Penly has accused the Backstreet Boys performer of knowingly giving her sexually transmitted diseases that later led to cervical cancer. The singer, 45, has vehemently denied the allegations in a statement released by his lawyers.

In the 10-page lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, Penly claimed that the assaults took place in 2005 on two different occasions when she travelled from Oregon to Los Angeles to meet Carter at his Hollywood apartment. Penly stated that she initially engaged in consensual intercourse with Carter on three occasions. However, she alleged that things took a violent turn during a subsequent visit.

Penly claimed that despite making it clear that she only wanted to watch a movie with Carter and didn't want to have s*x, the singer didn't take a no for an answer and continued to rape her, according to the lawsuit. She alleged that he threw her onto the bed, bent her over, and forcefully had intercourse with her against her wish. She further stated that he didn't wear a condom during the alleged assault.

The second alleged assault happened two months later, after Carter apologised to Penly and asked to meet her again. The lawsuit stated that the incident happened at an apartment on Hollywood Boulevard, which, at the time, the plaintiff believed was the singer's apartment.

Per her lawsuit, Penly alleges that Carter "infected plaintiff with various s*xually transmitted diseases, including the human papillomavirus (commonly known as HPV), a s*xually transmitted infection known to cause health problems such as cervical cancer."

Penly allegedly tested positive for chlamydia and gonorrhoea in July 2005, and she was diagnosed with Stage 2 Cervical Cancer in August. While demanding a jury trial, she is seeking damages of over $15,000.

Carter's attorneys, Liane K. Wakayama and Dale Hayes, Jr, released a statement to People and denied the claims made in the lawsuit. "This is just more of the same nonsense from the gang of conspirators and their lawyers who continue to abuse the justice system to try to ruin Nick Carter," the statement read.

The attorneys further stated that the lawsuit is "drawn from the same predictable playbook" where the plaintiff waits for decades to file a complaint and then hides behind litigation privilege to make "utterly false claims in an attempt to inflict maximum damage."

The Carters: Hurts to Love You, a two-part documentary that unveils the hidden struggles behind Nick Carter and late Aaron Carter's fame, premiered today (April 15) on Paramount+.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

