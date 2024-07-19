Noah Hawley Wraps Filming on FX's Alien Series, Promises 'Something Special' In Post-Production

Noah Hawley the creator of Fargo declared the completion of principal filming of FX's most awaited Alien series. Hawley spoke excitedly to The Hollywood Reporter about the project which was in the post-production phase. He emphasized that the visual effects components needed time. He said, "We are wrapped — just wrapped. "I'm in post, editing away, and obviously there's a large visual effects component that takes time. But I couldn't be happier with the show we shot."

Alien: Earth production delayed in Thailand due to strike

Alien: Earth was in the production phase in Thailand but due to the unfortunate 2023 actors strike the set was shut down. All the script was written before May but was hindered. Only after the management complied with new contracts with two unions, the filming was resumed. The series will premiere next year. Hawley gave hints, and said, "If people wanted a television series based on the world of Alien, I think I'm gonna give them something special."

Earlier in December 2020, FX chief John Landgraf announced the Alien project and it has been almost five years since then. The series expected to be set on Earth but takes place around the end of the 21st century, before the events of Ridley Scott's 1979 space-horror classic.

Noah Hawley's Alien series charts own path, different from Prometheus and Alien: Covenant

Hawley revealed in an interview that the same theme as the film will be explored by the show. Like the idea of humanity being, trapped between its primordial parasitic past and its AI future and both tried to kill humans.However, the story will not be related to those of Scott's two Alien prequel films Prometheus in 2012 and Alien: Covenant in 2017. Scott is an executive producer of the series and owns Scott Free company.

Advertisement

Noah Hawley raises the bar for Alien series with character-driven narrative

Since the start, Hawley had been a part of it and felt crazy that the first season of Alien took three to five years to make. He added, "I think that I set myself a high bar dramatically, to turn what is one of the great horror and action franchises in cinema into something that takes more time with character and theme and does more than just create a horror story about trying to escape from death," he said. "And I'm very happy with how it turned out and the performances that that the actors gave and the work of all artisans. I can't wait for people to see it."

Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, and Adrian Edmondson will be the star cast of Alien: Earth. Hawley FX series, Fargo has so far earned 15 Emmy nominations.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alien: Romulus New Trailer Brings Back Outer Space Horror With Xenomorphs And Face-Huggers; Watch