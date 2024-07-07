When Will James Patterson's Cross TV Series Premiere Online? Find Out Streaming Details HERE

Cross, the highly anticipated action-thriller TV series based on James Patterson's bestselling Alex Cross book series, has unveiled its premiere date. In May of this year, Prime Video released a teaser trailer and announced that Cross will have another season, as it has been renewed for season 2.

The series, starring actor Aldis Hodge in the leading role as Alex Cross, has now set a premiere date, years after it was initially announced in 2020 that the series was in development. Read on further to learn more about the show and its streaming details.

When Will James Patterson's TV series Cross be released?

Prime Video has finally announced the release date for Cross, the upcoming action thriller series based on James Patterson's bestselling novels. According to People magazine, the release date for the series was revealed during the Essence Fest in New Orleans on July 6, 2024. They shared that all eight episodes of this latest series will be exclusively available to stream on the platform starting November 14 this year.

The outlet noted that Patterson serves as an executive producer on the series, created by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, plus the upcoming thriller series is also produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios.

As per a report by TV Line, Amazon MGM Studios TV chief Vernon Sanders expressed excitement about the project, mentioning that "bringing one of James Patterson’s most iconic literary characters to life for our global Prime Video customers was a dream come true." He further said they are eager for everyone to see Aldis Hodge's impressive portrayal.

Advertisement

In addition, Prime Video recently treated fans with a new poster featuring an image of Aldis Hodge as his character, Alex Cross. The streaming site shared the post today on X (Twitter), confirming the release date, with a caption, "Shhh. He’s doing his thing. #CrossOnPrime arrives November 14."

What James Patterson's upcoming TV series Cross is about?

The upcoming Prime Video crime thriller series Cross follows Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), who, per the streamer, is described as "a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers."

Last month, the 77-year-old author James Patterson appeared on the Armchair Expert Podcast and praised the latest series Cross. He described the series, starring Hodge in a lead role, as the first one where he feels it's "edgier" and more "realistic about police work," adding that he "really liked the way that turned out."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: UnPrisoned Season 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Cast, Plot & More

Alongside Aldis Hodge, the series stars more talented actors, including Isaiah Mustafa, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, Juanita Jennings, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Jennifer Wigmore, Eloise Mumford, and Ryan Eggold.