Olivia Munn announced earlier this year that she was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in April 2023. The Iron Man star has opened up about the highs and lows of her journey since revealing her diagnosis in March, including being honest about having a double mastectomy and the subsequent reconstructive procedures.

In a recent video that she shared on her Instagram page on September 4, the 44-year-old actress discussed her breast cancer timeline journey, in response to many dms from fans about the same.

The Newsroom star, says she was providing the information to her followers in case they were battling health issues of their own. This will also help them feel a little comforted and know, "I've gone down the same path and I'm doing okay."

Following that, she presented a written timeline that detailed her procedures for each of the months from January 2022 to August 2024. Munn stated in the timeline that she had clear mammograms and ultrasounds for almost a year, beginning in 2022, prior to receiving a diagnosis of bilateral breast cancer in April 2023.

Munn has had multiple procedures thus far, such as a partial hysterectomy and oophorectomy, breast reconstruction, and double mastectomy. The actress shocked both her fans and followers when she announced on Instagram in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Munn had a double mastectomy after 30 days of receiving her diagnosis.

Advertisement

Munn invited her fans to leave any questions in the comments section, stating that she wouldn't be going over every stage of the timeline one by one because it was too lengthy.

Despite going through a difficult period, Munn, 44, and her husband, 42-year-old John Mulaney, are hopeful about growing their family. Munn had an egg retrieval procedure in June 2023 as part of their intentions to expand their family to three.

ALSO READ: 'Had a Tiny Little Baby': Halsey Reveals Learning About Lymphoproliferative Disorder Diagnosis On Their 28th Birthday