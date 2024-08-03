Oppenheimer Actor Josh Hartnett Is ‘Feeling Super Lucky’ For The Acting Opportunities That Came His Way In Last Few Years

Josh Hartnett is on a lucky streak! In the last few years, the actor got to be part of many successful films and television shows, including the Best Picture-winning Oppenheimer, Emmy Winning show The Bear and Black Mirror. He is also the lead of a highly anticipated M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller Trap, which he co-wrote and produced.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hartnett revealed that he always wanted to do diverse roles since he started out at the age of 26. But because of his immaturity and lack of knowledge, he didn't get the opportunity.

"As an actor, I want to constantly switch the trajectory and mess with people's expectations…but at the time, the opportunity wasn't there for me to play all of these disparate characters…nor was I probably good enough,” the actor said.

However, the Trap actor feels lucky that these opportunities came with age and that people in the industry have found some potential in him. “I'm really just feeling super lucky to be working with the directors I'm working with because, really, actors are only as good as their directors,” he added.

Hartnett added that working with these directors, including Christopher Nolan, Shyamalan, and others at the top of their games, was “a dream come true.” Talking about the diverse characters he got to play, Hartnett dished about his upcoming film Trap.

He said that not only the filmmaker (Shyamalan) but also his involvement in the creative process is something that attracted him to the film. "I've wanted to work with him since I saw The Sixth Sense. I met him years and years ago, at The Village premiere," Harnett revealed.

When the actor learned that Shyamalan was searching for the cast for his upcoming movie, he was just hoping to get a call in. After a Zoom call when the director sent him the script, Hartnett recalled feeling terrified.

“Oh no, this could go so badly if I screw up. If I can't make these disparate parts of this character seem credible and really work and be fun, then the whole movie falls flat," he told the outlet. His audition was obviously approved by the director, as he’s officially the lead of the film!

Trap is now in theaters!