Orlando Bloom on his relationship with Katy Perry, 'Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging’

Orlando Bloom just got candid about his relationship with fiancé Katy Perry. The 46-year-old actor recently stripped down for the cover shoot of a magazine. In his interview, Bloom opened up about his bond with the American Idol judge and confessed that sometimes things do get ‘really, really, really challenging’. Read on to know more! Orlando Bloom confesses about his relationship with fiancé Katy Perry

Talking to Flaunt magazine, Orlando said, “We’re in two very different pools,” as he spoke of his bond with Katy. Continuing, he added, “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.” The Lord of the Rings actor also shared, “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.” He also revealed that the couple battles with their emotions and creativity.

However, Bloom concluded, that the Roar singer and he were ‘blessed’ to connect at the moment that they did, and claimed that there is never a dull moment in their relationship. Earlier, Orlando had told The Guardian that he and Katy Perry were not having ‘enough sex’. “We just had a baby, though,” the Pirates of The Caribbean actor added. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship timeline Orlando Bloom was previously married to model Miranda Kerr, from 2010 to 2013. The ex-spouses also share a 10-year-old child named Flynn together. On the other hand, Bloom and Katy Perry first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party. The duo immediately hit it off and started dating the very same year. They called it quits after dating each other for a year, but, reconciled again later. Katy and Orlando got engaged in 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic on August 26, 2020.

