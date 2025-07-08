Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Put Differences Aside to Party With Daughter Daisy on USD 500 Million Superyacht

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are determined to be the perfect parents. According to the latest reports from Page Six, the former couple was spotted on Jeff Bezos’ superyacht, Koru, which is priced at a whopping USD 500 million.

The singer missed the multi-billionaire’s wedding to her bestie, Lauren Sanchez. The actor is said to have gotten cosy with a mystery woman at the nuptials and chatted up Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. The two accompanied their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s Day Out with Daughter Dove

According to the report, the exes took a trip to Italy over the weekend for a remarkable co-parenting moment in their new chapter of life. Katy Perry was spotted in a black bikini, which then turned into a blue shorts and unbuttoned shirt combo.

Meanwhile, the actor donned black speedos, which then turned into a white shirt and baseball cap fit. Orlando Bloom shared a sweet father-daughter moment with Daisy Dove as he threw her in the air, playing with the kid dressed in a white sundress. He then landed kisses on her cheek while the mum looked at them.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos served as the third wheel to the couple, who seemed to be sorting out their issues after their recent split. They were also spotted taking a walk with their child and then grabbing some ice cream under the Capri Sun.

Previously, a joint statement from the couple’s representatives spoke about their plans for the future: “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

This confirmed their split after being together for almost a decade, marked by on-and-off dating and even an engagement, which appears to have ended tragically.

It appears that the couple had been planning their separation for many months, as the confirmation came with the news of them ‘shifting their relationship’ over time. Following their break-up, Katy Perry was nowhere to be seen during the lavish Bezos-Sanchez wedding and instead performed amid tears at her Australian leg of the Lifetimes tour.

