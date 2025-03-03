Oscars 2025: Adrien Brody Stops Attempts to Cut Short His Acceptance Speech; Quips 'Not My First Rodeo'

Adrien Brody appeared to be adamant about finishing his speech and not being cut off after he won the Oscar for his work in The Brutalist under the Actor in Leading Role category. But while he gave his speech, the orchestra music reportedly began playing.

After that, he didn't take much time to say, “I’m wrapping up. Please. Please. I will wrap up. Please turn the music off. I’ve done this before. It’s not my first rodeo. I will be brief.”

In his speech, Brody said, “One thing that I’ve gained, having the privilege to come back here — is to have some perspective”. He said that it did not matter where one is on their professional front and what one has achieved, “it can all go away.”

Brody shared that according to him what made that night, “most special” was having the “awareness” of the same. He expressed that was an opportunity to start again, adding, “And the opportunity to hopefully be fortunate enough that for the next 20 years of my life, I can prove that I am worthy of such meaningful, important and relevant roles.”

He also made sure to say that he was there to “represent the lingering traumas and repercussions of war and systematic oppression.”

He also expressed his gratefulness to his partner Georgina Chapman and her kids, who she reportedly shares with Harvey Weinstein– Dash and India.

The actor bagged the Academy Award win for the second time in his career. Back in 2003, he won the Oscar for The Pianist, which made him the youngest individual who win the honor at that time.