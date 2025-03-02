Oscars 2025: Andrew Garfield, Oprah, and Many More Bring Behind-the-Scenes Fun Ahead of Big Night

The 97th Oscar Awards are set to raise their curtain in a few hours. Ahead of the big night, the presenters, including Andrew Garfield, Ana de Armas, and Oprah Winfrey, among others, have shared behind the scenes from their rehearsals at the Dolby Theaters.

Sterling K. Brown was seen having a ball at the venue. He donned a casual t-shirt, shorts, sneakers, and a black hoodie and practiced his lines alongside The Blonde actress, Armas.

The duo will present the award for Best Live Action Short category during the ceremony. After perfecting the lines, Brown was heard saying, “Let’s do it!”

The rehearsals for the Oscars began on Sunday morning, when the A-listers stepped up on the stage and performed their dialogues as the presenters of the night. Initially fumbling over the lines, Emma Stone laughed and exclaimed, “Oh God, this is going to go great.”

Other celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Winfrey, Miles Teller, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were seen in their make-up-free looks and casual dressings as they navigated through the lines and laughed off at their bloopers and fumbles.

Garfield and Goldie Hawn also worked their lines and giggled on the stage amid the preparations for the award ceremony. The actor has been nominated twice for the Academy Awards, and Hawn won the Best Supporting Actress award for her 1970 movie, Cactus Flower.

Hawn looked relaxed in her black pant-suit while keeping her blonde hair open. On the other hand, the Spiderman star opted for a stripped shirt, a cardigan and white pants.

Additionally, other performers at the award ceremony include Wicked stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, Raye, and Lisa from BLACKPINK.

The Oscars will go live on March 2, 2025, from the Dolby Theaters.