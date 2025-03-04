Oscars 2025: Did Kieran Culkin Almost Quit A Real Pain? Here’s What Actor Revealed Amid His Big Academy Award Win

Kieran Culkin won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 97th Oscar Awards for his role in A Real Pain. While the Home Alone star celebrates his triumph in the category, he revealed to the media personnel that he had almost walked out of the film.

Culkin explained that he was about to take the decision before the production of the movie started. However, he stayed back and is enjoying the fruits of his hard work.

Revealing the reason for the big decision, the actor shared with the media in the press room that he did not want to quit the movie for any creative reasons but due to a clash of scheduling.

The movie star said, "It wasn't for any creative reason." He further explained, "It was just the way the schedule changed right before we started; it was taking me away from my kids for almost a month."

The father of two went on to share, "I was like, 'Well, I don't want to do that.' Then I got talked into it, which, obviously, I'm very glad that I was."

The movie starred Jesse Eisenberg, who also acted as the director of the film. Culkin and the latter shot the scenes in Warsaw, Poland, and detailing about his character Benji, the Succession star revealed that it was "the first time I ever read something and went, 'I fully understand this guy.'"

He stated, "It felt like I knew who this guy was, but I couldn't identify it." The actor continued, "I didn't want to analyze it because right away upon reading it, I went, 'I know who this guy is.' I'm just gonna leave it and just do it."

Culkin marked his presence at the 97th edition of the Oscar awards with his wife.