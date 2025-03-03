Oscars 2025: Kieran Culkin Reveals He Imitated Someone He Knew in Academy Award-Winning A Real Pain Role

Kieran Culkin spilled the beans about his Oscar-winning role in A Real Pain. Following his win in the Best Supporting Actor category, Culkin revealed that he received valuable feedback from his wife during the filming of the scenes.

Moreover, the Home Alone star shared that when he landed the role, he initially thought he would imitate someone he knew in real life.

The actor went on to reveal to the media that when the director handed him the script, he didn’t even want to rehearse the lines. Elaborating on this, Culkin said, “It felt different.” He further added, “It just felt like it was the first time I ever read something and went, ‘I fully understand this guy. I don’t even want to read it again.’”

Moreover, the Succession star stated that he was drawn to the script because of the “fun approach” his character had in the film.

The Father of the Bride actor further explained that the character of Benji reminded him of someone. He said, “It felt like I knew who this guy was, but I couldn’t identify it.”

Culkin added, “I didn’t want to analyze it because, right away upon reading it, I went, ‘I know who this guy is. I’m just gonna leave it and just do it.’ It wasn’t until almost a year later, when I watched it, that I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know someone exactly like this.’ And I didn’t realize I was doing that.”

Meanwhile, the actor won Best Supporting Actor, competing against Jeremy Strong, Yura Borisov, Guy Pearce, and Edward Norton.