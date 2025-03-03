Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana Bags the Best Supporting Actress Award For Emilia Perez; Tearfully Shouts Out to Her Mom and Husband's Hair

Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldana takes home her first-ever Academy Award as she wins the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the Oscars 2025.

Saldana has now appeared in four out of the six highest-grossing movies of all time. In her acceptance speech, the Avatar actress broke down in tears of joy, shouting out to her mom and hilariously mentioning her husband's long hair while extending her gratitude toward her crew members, cast, and family.

"Mami! Mami!" Saldaña said as her eyes welled up after receiving the trophy.

She continued, "My mom is here. My whole family is here. I am floored by this honor. Thank you to the academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita and talking about powerful women."

"My fellow nominees, the love and community that you have offered to me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward," the Guardians of the Galaxy actress added.

Saldana also highlighted her immigrant heritage while accepting the honor. She said, "My grandmother came to this country in 1961. I am a proud child of immigrant parents. With dreams and dignity and hard-working hands. And I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award. And I know I will not be the last."

She added, "The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish—my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted; this is for my grandmother."

Saldana concluded her speech on a lighter note, with tears in her eyes while professing her gratitude and love toward her children, with a special mention to her husband's long hair, who sat in the audience, amused.

Zoe Saldana, who starred in Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical crime film as the lawyer Rita Castro, has been sweeping the awards season, bagging each of the Golden Globe, Bafta, and SAG awards. Despite controversies, Emilia Pérez made history with a record-breaking 13 nominations, including the Best Actress nod for the first-ever openly trans actress, Karla Sofia Gascon.