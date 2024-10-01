Pamela Anderson Reveals Why She Wasn't Interested In Appearing In New Baywatch Docuseries: 'They Were Trying Everything...'

Pamela Anderson recently revealed that she was initially not interested in appearing in the latest four-part Hulu docuseries about her 1989 action drama show Baywatch. Anderson played the character of C.J. Parker in the series and earned critical acclaim, and her remarkable portrayal catapulted her to superstardom. However, the legendary actress and model mentioned that she has no involvement in the documentary, noting that they tried everything to convince her. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, Pamela Anderson opened up about her upcoming film project, The Last Showgirl and The Naked Gun, which marks her return to the silver screen. During her candid chat with the publication, the actress also revealed why she declined to appear in the After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun documentary, saying, "Even today, someone showed me something that Hulu’s doing, some kind of Baywatch [documentary], which I have nothing to do with."

There were reports that most former cast members are participating and that it will include an old interview of hers from when she was filming the original show. However, Anderson mentioned that they just 'dug up some interview' of hers, though she had no connection to the project.

The actress added that they tried to persuade her, noting, "They begged everybody around me. They tried to get my kids to talk me into it. They said they'd give them producer credits. I mean, they were trying everything. And I said, ‘No, I really don't want to go backward.'"

Anderson further revealed that she was 'never' consulted about Pam & Tommy, the Hulu drama that focused on her relationship with ex-husband Tommy Lee. The outlet noted that Lily James, who portrayed Anderson, and the show's creator, Robert Siegel, have stated that she did not respond to their efforts to contact her. The Barb Wire actress noted, "They [Hulu] never called me. I’ve never had any input. I didn’t know anything about it."

Reflecting on the time when her tape with Tommy Lee was leaked in 1995, Pamela Anderson described that incident, saying, "It was a complete crime," noting that when the series Pam & Tommy came out, all those memories from her past hit her a lot 'harder than she ever imagined.'

The actress explained, "Because it made me so nauseous to even think about it again," adding, "It really felt like another kick in the stomach that people might find that entertaining. And that was I think I lost my husband, my sanity, my career."

Meanwhile, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun is now streaming on Hulu.