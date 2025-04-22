The Last of Us Star Pedro Pascal Has PERFECT Review for Michael B Jordan's Sinners: 'Shut the F*ck Up And...'

Pedro Pascal showed his support for Michael B. Jordan’s new film Sinners with a short but strong message on Instagram. The Fantastic Four: The First Steps and The Last of Us actor posted a picture from the film and captioned it, “Shut the f@$k up and go see this movie.” His blunt endorsement has caught fans’ attention, especially coming right after his emotional departure from The Last of Us.

Pedro Pascal recently spoke about his character Joel’s dramatic death in HBO’s The Last of Us. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he admitted he’s still processing it. “I’m in active denial,” he said.

“I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over.” Pascal stated that while he remains close to the cast and crew, he struggles with the reality that he won’t be playing Joel again.

Joel’s death was shown in the April 20 episode titled Through the Valley. In the episode, Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever, takes revenge on Joel by shooting him, beating him with a golf club, and finally stabbing him in the neck. Ellie, portrayed by Bella Ramsey, watches helplessly as Joel dies.

Pascal and Ramsey both shared that the most emotional moment wasn’t the actual death, but Joel’s final attempt to respond to Ellie. Pascal said he wasn’t sure if it was visible on camera, but felt there was a subtle sense that Joel could hear Ellie in his last moments and wanted to help her, even though he couldn’t move.

Pascal described the filming process as emotional and admitted that saying goodbye to the role was difficult. He said he often avoided confronting his true feelings, which made the experience even more complex.

He stated that the hardest part was stepping away from something he felt so connected to, especially after going through the challenges of Season 1 with the entire cast and crew. Pascal called the experience very sad and described it as almost dreamlike. He also mentioned that he tries not to think too much about the show in order to protect his emotional wellbeing.

