Pedro Pascal Reveals 'Biggest Character Secret' of Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Pedro Pascal will next be seen in the Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While he is all set to portray the character of Reed Richards, also known as Mr. Fantastic, the actor from Narcos recently made a big revelation about his personal inspiration. Pedro Pascal also shed light on what aspect he loves the most about the character of Reed Richards.

While having an intriguing conversation with ComicBook, the actor from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stated, “With Reed, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character.”

Maintaining that he loves that intelligence of Reed Richard more, he went on to add, “I guess I’ll just give it completely away. I thought of the brilliance of an octopus. Not in any literal, physical, translated way, but I put it into my subconscious. Yeah. That’s the biggest character secret reveal that I’ve given to you.”

Pedro Pascal further explained the way he prepared for the role of Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, stating that the character has “so much physical authorship,” which happens to be a collective effort of himself, Brendan Wayne, and Latif Crowder.

However, when it comes to playing Reed Richards, it was a brand-new kind of experience.

Stating it is his first time playing a character from the pages of a comic book, the character feels very independent.

“To me, you know, his body may stretch, but this is a brain character, and it’s really his mind that was the most important to me,” the actor from The Last of Us added.

A recently released trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps gave us a look at Pedro Pascal’s stretching ability and also how intelligent he is. It seems like his work of science is going to drag Galactus towards the Earth.

