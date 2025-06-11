Did Dakota Johnson Break Up With Chris Martin Because He Wouldn’t Set Wedding Date? Source Claims

Actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have reportedly ended their long-term relationship after years of uncertainty around marriage plans.

An insider told Page Six that the Fifty Shades of Grey star was growing increasingly frustrated with Martin's reluctance to set a wedding date. "She was sick of him dragging his feet on setting a date for the wedding," the source claimed.

Advertisement

The couple had been in an on-and-off relationship since 2017. While they kept much of their relationship private, speculation about their status was often in the spotlight. The two had reportedly split briefly in June 2019 but reconciled later that year. In December 2019, Johnson was seen wearing a large emerald ring, sparking engagement rumors.

In March 2024, Page Six reported that the couple had actually been engaged for six years. However, a source told PEOPLE they were in no rush to get married. Now, it appears those differing views on marriage may have played a major role in their final split. Last week, PEOPLE quoted a source saying the breakup felt final this time.

Here's what may have led to the breakup

Beyond the issue of delaying wedding plans, sources say there were also disagreements about having children. Chris Martin already has two children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow and reportedly doesn't want more. Dakota Johnson has never been married and doesn't have children of her own.

Advertisement

"They broke up over Chris Martin not wanting to have more kids," a source told Page Six. Another source told The Sun, "They really tried to work through their issues, but the age gap was often a problem. She'd also expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life."

The insider added that the couple had been back and forth on issues for years and frequently had conversations about marriage, family, and the future.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson Admits Dating Non-Actors Led to Jealousy: 'They Didn’t Get My On-Screen...'