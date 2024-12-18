Pete Davidson Reflects on Stepping Back From Acting: “I’m Very Happy Now”

Pete Davidson, the 31-year-old comedian and former Saturday Night Live star, has revealed that stepping away from acting and Hollywood pressures has helped him achieve greater happiness and clarity. In a recent interview, Davidson shared his reasons for leaving the spotlight and how his current priorities reflect his growth and maturity.

Davidson exited Saturday Night Live in 2022 after an eight-season run and has since shifted his focus to other ventures, such as serving as creative director of the sock brand Doublesoul. He explained that part of his decision to take a break from Hollywood stemmed from the intense scrutiny of his high-profile relationships with celebrities like Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

Describing this period as a wake-up call, Davidson noted, “I got hit on the face with the Hollywood shovel. It was a long time coming, and I needed it. I’m very happy where I am right now, mentally.”

Davidson shared his desire to be recognized for meaningful contributions, including work in film, standup, charity, or business, rather than just his personal life. “I don’t want to be this fucking loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am,” he stated.

Reflecting on his early career, Davidson admitted that he once felt compelled to accept every opportunity presented to him. However, he has since embraced a more thoughtful approach, focusing on his identity and aspirations. “The media picks a handful of celebrities every few years and tears them apart. For some reason, I was one of them. But it allowed me to step back and ask, ‘What do you want to be? Who are you?’”

By taking a step back from Hollywood and re-evaluating his goals, Pete Davidson has discovered a newfound sense of peace and direction. As he continues to carve out his path, Davidson remains focused on pursuing meaningful work while staying true to himself.

