Pete Davidson SLAMS Olivia O’Brien's claims that he broke up with her over a text

Following Olivia O’Brien’s recent claim about her short-lived romance with SNL alum Pete Davidson, the comedian is coming forward to shut down all rumours. On Wednesday, O'Brien went on the BFFs podcast according to Page Six and talked about how Davidson broke up with her over text for a different girl as she alleged that the two were together in October of 2020.

Olivia who is a singer-songwriter shared as she recalled, "He texted me and was like, ‘I’m seeing someone else. So, like, I can’t." Even after the scarring experience, Olivia maintained that Davidson and she were on good terms and called him a "nice guy." She continued to compliment him, "He’s hot, and he’s really funny, and he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy." During the interview, the 22-year-old singer claimed that she had dated Davidson before he started his relationship with Bridgerton breakout star Phoebe Dynevor.

However, on Thursday, Pete Davidson's reps told the outlet that the narrative was twisted, "There is no truth to this." They added, "They were friends and hung out a few times." The comedian has been all over the headlines earlier this year as Kim Kardashian confirmed their relationship on social media and has since been keeping the heat up on their romance with frequent posts on her Instagram. According to reports, the couple started dating in October 2021 months after the KKW mogul split with her husband Kanye West.

Recently, Kim and Pete were snapped enjoying their time together on the beaches of Tahiti with both their hair bleached blonde.

