Phineas & Ferb Revived: Everything We Know So Far

Over a year ago, Disney+ announced the revival of the animated musical-comedy series Phineas and Ferb for two seasons, featuring 40 new episodes. Creator Dan Povenmire is set to return, with Jeff Swampy Marsh joining as executive producer and voice director. The new series is expected to continue from where the original TV show left off, starting with Season 5, which will begin a new summer vacation one year after the events of the original show. The release window for the new seasons has yet to be announced.

Phineas and Ferb creators dropped an exciting revival update

Phineas and Ferb has become one of the biggest animated successes in recent years. Originally released in 2007, the series, which follows the adventures of best friends and stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb, amassed over 125 episodes across four seasons. The original creators, Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, are set to return for the revival, titled Season 5. In a recent video shared on Twitter, Povenmire was visibly emotional after watching the first episode, expressing his heartfelt reaction by saying, "I just saw the first episode and I think it's really good," he said in tears.

When it comes to the upcoming revival, Disney has shown great confidence by confirming the production of forty new episodes. Announced in early 2023, the revival has Dan Povenmire stated that, "It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of 'Phineas and Ferb. I'm eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."

Phineas & Ferb Revival timeline after 8-year gap

Dan Povenmire, co-creator of Phineas and Ferb, teased the timeline for a revival of the popular Disney show. The show, which aired on Disney Channel and Disney XD, followed two brothers during their summer vacation and featured side-stories featuring their pet, Perry the Platypus, protecting the tri-state area from Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

The upcoming Phineas and Ferb revival will not have many differences compared to the original run, according to co-creator Dan Povenmire. Speaking with The Pop Insider at New York Comic Con, Povenmire explained that most of the crew is returning for the revival. Additionally, the show will take place the summer after the events of the first few seasons, leaving little room for an overwhelming amount of change.

He said, "It’ll probably be the following summer. It’s basically the same show as before, we’ve got a lot of the same staff. We realized we hadn’t run out of ideas yet. Somebody called and said, ‘Want to make more?’ and we’re like yeah. We’ve always said, 'Yeah sure, we’ll do that.' I think it came about because the show’s been in the top five on Disney+ since they started. I think with the pandemic, a lot of people went back to that for a comfort show and I think that really pushed the numbers up, and they were like, 'We should do more of this show'."

Despite being a new era, the creators want the new seasons to feel like the old ones. The series follows Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother Ferb Fletcher on their summer vacation. The summer starts with a special musical sequence. Povenmire, inspired by his childhood summers in Mobile, Alabama, teased that there are seven episodes that fans will particularly enjoy.

The series follows the adventures of stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, who are between eight and ten years old. They live in the fictional city of Danville in an unspecified tri-state area, as they seek ways to occupy their time during their 104 days of summer vacation.

Often these adventures involve elaborate, life-sized and ostensibly dangerous construction projects, which are usually unrealistic in scale given the protagonists' ages, and sometimes physically impossible. Phineas's older sister Candace has two obsessions: unveiling Phineas and Ferb's schemes and ideas, and winning the attention of a boy named Jeremy.

The subplot almost always features Phineas and Ferb's pet platypus Perry, who works as a secret agent for an all-animal government organization named O.W.C.A. (Organization Without a Cool Acronym). His usual objective is to defeat the latest scheme of Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, a mad scientist driven largely by a need to assert his evilness, whose own ineptitude often defeats him.

The two plots intersect at the end of each episode, erasing all traces of the boys' project just before a dismayed Candace can show it to their mother and destroying Doofenshmirtz's evil contraption; either occurrence usually indirectly leads to the other's in some way.

