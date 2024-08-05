Pioneer Woman Star Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige Drummond Announces Engagement To David Andersen; DEETS

The daughter of Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond, Paige Drummond, 24, is set to tie the knot with her boyfriend David Andersen. On Saturday, August 3rd, Paige’s sister, Alex Drummond, announced this exciting news on Instagram Stories.

“Engaged!” Alex captioned it above a photo of the couple just moments after Anderson had proposed. The picture showed Paige in a black top and long white skirt, smiling widely for the camera while proudly displaying her new engagement ring. In jeans with a white button-down shirt and navy blue jacket over it, Anderson smiled broadly as he stood beside Paige with his arm around her.

David Andersen was first introduced to fans of Pioneer Woman in January 2024 by Ree Drummond through a blog post about their trip to Colorado. Meanwhile, Ree playfully called him “friend” as if she knew something about them that others didn’t know. “The smile on her face might give you some idea of how Paige feels about her new friend,” Ree teased.

Paige and David have shared their adventures on Instagram, like when they posed wearing cowboy hats at Oklahoma’s Cavalcade Rodeo or went to Nashville for a wedding. And when she was given a bridal bouquet by her mother, that was hilarious.

The Drummonds’ celebrations go beyond today. Earlier this summer, Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott announced that their first child was due soon. With George, their golden retriever, helping them out, they revealed the baby’s sex.

Paige and Alex belong to an extended family with brothers named Bryce (21), Jamar (21), and Todd (20). The entire Drummonds are not only happy but also share their joy and love towards supporters who have been there during each milestone ceremony or event so far.

