Pope Francis Funeral: Nun Breaks Important Protocol During Final Goodbye; Know What Happened With Sister Genevieve

Pope Francis was laid to rest last week after the head of the Catholic church passed away at the age of 88. Amid the crowd of mourners paying their last respects to the head of the Catholic Church, one of the nuns present broke an important protocol. Sister Genevieve Jeanningros approached the Francis' casket to share her final goodbyes with the late pontiff and broke a vital Vatican rule.

The nun was later interviewed by the journalist Noticias Telemundo, where she talked about what the Pope meant to her. While conversing in the Spanish language, the sister revealed that the late Pontiff was "a brother, a pope, [and] a friend."

She further stated that she had paid her respects to the Pope every day, and not only when she made headlines. The nun claimed that she had long planned to attend his funeral.

The last rites of Pope Francis took place at St. Mary Major, where the coffin was transported at around 10 in the morning on the day of the funeral. Francis, moreover, became the first Pope in 100 years not to be buried at St. Peter's.

Ahead of the burial, the coffin of the late Pontiff was "welcomed by 'the last ones,' a group of poor and marginalized people who always had a special place in Pope Francis' heart."

World leaders and other great personalities, including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Prince William, among many others, attended the funeral services.

According to the reports to Agence France Presse, Sister Genevieve received good thoughts from the citizens of her country over her act. The nun stepped into the area reserved for the cardinals, priests, and bishops.

As per the reports of the Telegraph, the nun was seen approaching the Pope's casket by holding on to the rope with the help of another official. The NBC news shared that the nun was not interrupted as she wept over the death of Francis. She was also given a moment to grieve.

