Will Katy Perry Sing in Space Aboard Blue Origin’s All-Female Mission? Dark Horse Singer Responds

It seems that Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, Amada Nguyen, Aisha Bowen, and Karianne Flynn are all geared up to go to space. Many may be wondering if the singer would use her vocal talent outside of Earth.

Perry answered that when all the ladies sat down for a conversation with Elle regarding their adventurous trip outside the planet in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket from Texas at 8:30 am local time on Monday. It is reportedly expected to last for 11 minutes.

During their chat with the outlet, the women talked about what they planned to take to space. Perry said, “I’m going to bring something that has life in it just to remind us how precious the Earth is.”

At one point, King mentioned bringing pictures, something of her grandson that meant something to him, and also music. Sanchez suggested that the songstress can just sing in the space, with Flynn mentioning that she would be the first music artist to sing outside of Earth. Perry replied with, “I feel like I should.”

The ladies will be making history, and it seems that they are all ready to go into space and also slay at the same time. They may be the first group of astronauts to get ready with hair and makeup done for their thrilling trip.

Sanchez stated, “Who would not get glam before the flight?!” further joking that they would be having "lash extensions flying" in their capsule.

The Dark Horse songstress stated that the space would “finally be glam.” She added that if she could take glam with her, she would do that. The singer continued that they are going to “put the ‘a**’ in astronaut.”

