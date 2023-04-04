Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields on Hulu: 5 biggest and controversial confessions by the actress

Brook Shields has been acting ever since she was 11 months old when she starred in the commercial for Ivory Soap. The 57-year-old actress has been letting all of Hollywood’s secrets out in the Hulu documentary, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields." Here are 5 of Brooke's biggest confessions:

Brooke Shields was sexualized at a young age

Brooke has given credit to roles like “Pretty Baby” and “Blue Lagoon,” leading to getting sexualized. In the 1978 film “Pretty Baby” Brooke played the role of a young 12-year-old girl who is raised in a Brothel by prostitutes and eventually finds her way into prostitution. In “Blue Lagoon,” Brooke was 15 and made to act in nude scenes with an 18-year-old costar.

The actress also starred in a Calvin Klien commercial with the tagline, "You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing." This caused the commercials to be banned as people pointed out that it was suggesting sexual innuendo. Brooke’s mother Teri Shields, was her manager at that time and took all these decisions on her behalf. Brooke admitted that she just wanted to please her mother and did not question her mother's decisions that Brooke herself wouldn’t make.

"It's so innate when you're an only child of a single mother," Shields admitted. "All you want to do is love your parents and keep them alive forever, and so I wanted to protect her. And by virtue of protecting her, I was justifying everything, and that solidified that bond between us."

Brooke Shield’s relationship with her mother

Teri Shields suffered from alcoholism which complicated her relationship with her daughter. Brooke confessed in an interview that sometimes it felt like she was the parent in the relationship. "When you grow up in an alcoholic household, you learn to navigate it at a very young age, and I was an only child. I just wanted to keep her safe. And she could walk on water – she was my everything."

Brooke spoke about this in an interview by saying that as a child of an alcoholic, she learned to compartmentalize. Brooke mentioned how her coping mechanism was to be very organized, "That sort of was my center, that was my meditation, you know, redoing my Filofax or refolding my socks." Teri Shields passed away in 2012 while battling dementia.

Brooke’s daughters are not happy

The actress admitted how she got into trouble with her daughters Rowan Francis, 19, and Grier Hammond, 16, for not being completely transparent about her past before the documentary came out.

"You know, I thought I did [teach them], but there's a lot in the documentary they did not know about, with which I got in trouble with them for because they were mad that I didn't inform them about everything," she said while talking about her daughter’s to the documentary. In the documentary, Shields highlights important topics like the objectification of women and how social media can be harmful, and she wants to protect her daughters.

"I have young girls, and we didn't have social media and TikTok, and that's a whole other animal. And it's been happening since the dawn of time, and it's more dangerous than ever," she mentioned. "These kinds of conversations are really important to have for our young women because we need to be honest about what we're facing and how to find our own agency. And we need these young women to find their own agency as early as possible."

Brooke Shields was sexually assaulted

Brooke came forward to claim that she was raped by an unnamed Hollywood professional. Shields described how she met with the Hollywood executive for dinner regarding a role. He invited her to his room to call for a cab, and that is where the sexual assault took place. "I didn't fight … I just froze," Brooke said while talking about the incident. She kept questioning why she went to the dinner and how she should not have gone up to his room.

Brooke said that this was her lowest point, and she was grateful to continue being a part of projects. "Doing the documentary, you see it all together, and it's a miracle that I survived," she said in an interview. She said that she always kept going, like a bull in a china Shop, "I will not be defeated."

Brooke Shield and Dean Cain

Brooke and Dean Cain were infatuated at a young age, but Brooke felt guilty about it years later. In the Hulu documentary, Brooke talks about running away "butt naked" from the room after being intimate with Dean. She spoke about how Dean was more comfortable with the sexual part of the relationship than she was. Shields also said she regrets losing exploration and opportunity to understand her own personal sexuality.

Brooke spoke about her on-and-off relationship with Cain, "We had a great relationship, broke up, got back together again after three years. And that should have been a delicious time for me of reveling in it and feeling proud and free because I was in love." Brooke speaks about how loyal and in love Dean was and how she did not make it easy for him. She mentioned in an interview how she apologized to Dean a few years back for not maximizing their time together.

