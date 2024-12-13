Is Prince Andrew Closely Linked With An Alleged Chinese Spy? Here’s What Reports Claim

Prince Andrew has yet again managed to grab the spotlight amid reports of his links with a man suspected of being a Chinese spy. According to the theories, a man known by the name H6 was banned from entering the U.K. after his alleged relations with the former royal surfaced on the internet.

According to media reports, the son of Queen Elizabeth met with the alleged Chinese spy during his court trials in the Jeffery Epstein case. He was "under considerable pressure and could be expected to value (his) loyal support.”

Moreover, the reports also revealed that the prince and H6 exchanged conversations over a phone call. It is reported that the Duke of York would often ring up the alleged Chinese spy when he "is in a desperate situation and will grab onto anything."

It is known that Prince Andrew and H6 have been in contact with each other for the past decade since he was working royal. However, the former royal took over the media in 2019 for controversial reasons after giving an interview to Emily Maitlis from the BBC.

During the interview, Prince Andrew expressed no regrets over having met Epstein, who is now a convicted sex offender. The Duke further opened up about meeting the accused at a pizza place, where he confirmed that he was medically unable to sweat.

Following the explosive interview, the prince’s life began to unravel, and the public demanded the court and legal authorities question the former royal over his actions.

A few days after his interview with the BBC, Prince Andrew released a statement, approved by the late queen, which stated that he was aware that his "former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work." He further stated that he is sympathetic towards the victims and "hoped they could rebuild their lives."

He continued to say, "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Currently, Prince Andrew is living at the Royal Lodge on his own salary after King Charles denied him the annual allowance.