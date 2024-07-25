Prince Harry Explains Key Reason Behind Royal Rift As He Talks Of Princess Diana’s Phone Being Hacked

Prince Harry was seen coming forth talking about the legal battle that he had won against the tabloid press, while also addressing the phone hacking scandal and things that involved his mother Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex was seen touching on all these points in a recently released documentary.

Prince Harry to open up about the rift between him and his family

As seen in the documentary which is called, Tabloids On Trial, Prince Harry was seen talking about the phone hacking case calling it “a central piece” that created a rift between him and his other family members.

He was also seen stating in the ITV documentary that the press drags him into a series of abuse by picking up on whatever he says about his family, which is another reason for the rift.

In the latest documentary, which was launched on Wednesday, July 24, Prince Harry also spoke about the High Court case with the media company called the Mirror Group.

The royal had won this case in last year’s December when a High Court judge ruled that his phone was hacked.

Furthermore, talking about his family, Prince Harry stressed, “I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done. It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family.”

Advertisement

With all of these aspects, Prince Harry even talked about his mother, Princess Diana, whose phone was hacked as well.

Prince Harry about his mother Princess Diana

In the interview with the host, as seen in Tabloids On Trial, Prince Harry called paranoia an interesting term, when asked if hacking had made him paranoid.

Prince Harry was seen stating in the same documentary, “It could be paranoia, but then when you’re vindicated it proves that you weren’t being paranoid. You know, same with my mother.”

Speaking of his mother, he continued that even Princess Diana’s phone was being hacked. He even stressed on the fact that there is evidence to prove that the late royal member of the family was being hacked back in the mid-nineties era.

Prince Harry also stated that his mother would have been one of the first people to become a victim of hacking, adding that the tabloid still aims at his mother calling her a paranoid person.

Advertisement

He also stated that Princess Diana was not paranoid and was simply aware of what was going around with her.

With regret, the royal concluded his statement that Princess Diana is not alive today to find out the truth.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Home Remains Unoccupied; Palace Shares Latest Update