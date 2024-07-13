Princess Anne is Getting Back to Her Royal Duties After Hospitalization; Details Inside

Princess Anne is back on her royal grind! After being briefly hospitalized for a concussion and minor injuries due to a horse mishap last month, the princess made a grand return to her royal duties on July 12. She started by celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Riding for the Disabled Association's (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and College in Gloucestershire.

Princess Anne is back to business

Princess Anne celebrated the 55th anniversary of the RDA and started her royal duties with an event closest to her heart. In November 1971, she became the RDA's patron, and since March 1986, she has been the president. Anne was warmly welcomed by RDA UK Chair Helena Vega Lozano and Chief Executive Michael Bishop.

The RDA National Championships welcomed The Princess Royal to its flagship event. The bishop was honored that she chose this event to mark her return to royal duties. As the RDA President, Princess Anne holds a special place in the hearts of the entire community, having helped celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades.

She will meet the winners, present awards, and join supporters in the arena during her visit. Taking place over three days, the RDA National Championship is the largest equestrian event for disabled riders.

What happened to the Princess Royal?

Buckingham Palace announced on June 24 that Princess Anne was hospitalized following a horse mishap at Gatcombe Park a day earlier. The accident resulted in concussions and minor injuries. According to the Telegraph, Princess Anne suffered temporary memory loss after the incident.

After being released from the hospital on June 28, Anne has been recuperating with rehabilitation assistance at her country home in Gloucestershire.

