Queen Camilla’s Son Tom Parker Bowles Shares Positive Update About King Charles’ Health Ahead Of Monarch’s Trip To Australia

The Queen Consort’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has shared a positive health update about the monarch amidst King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment. Ahead of his new culinary book release, Parker-Bowles mentioned that Queen Camilla has been staying by the king’s side and has been acting very strong, looking at the current family dynamics.

The King was diagnosed with cancer in February this year, and since then, has received a high level of care and attention from the top oncologists. Speaking about his mother, Tom referred to her as, "She's tough, my mother.”

According to previously disclosed information, the king's health has been improving and he is feeling pretty good about his circumstances. Parker Bowles’ updates come amidst the King’s schedule to take a trip to Australia in the next month. Queen Camilla, too, will accompany the head of the state on his royal tour.

The itinerary of the upcoming tour includes the royal couple stepping down in Australia on October 18 and will have a six-day stay at the venue. The monarch will then visit Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The King and the Queen are expected to return to the U.K. on October 26.

While the schedule was drawn weeks ago, considering his current health conditions, the timetable includes multiple halts and rest days for the King to take care of himself.

To give out the information about the King’s upcoming trip, the Buckingham Palace released a statement, which read, "We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure Their Majesties energies are preserved to be at their best."

They further added, "There had been some hope earlier in the year for Their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand and on doctors' advice that unfortunately wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some tough decisions with the Australian Government about where [Their Majesties] can get to.”

On the other hand, the media reports have alleged that Prince Harry is currently standing on neutral grounds with his father, amidst his cancer treatment. The official page of the monarch also sent out birthday wishes to the Duke of Sussex on his 40th birthday last week.

