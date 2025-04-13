Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Break Up After 2 Years as London House Ownership Remains Unclear; Report

It seems that there was trouble in paradise as Bohemian Rhapsody actor Rami Malek and Black Mirror star Emma Corrin have parted ways, according to sources, who shared this news with the Daily Mail.

After two years of reportedly being with one another, insiders claimed that both individuals had been separated “for some time.” As of now, the reason as to why the ex-pair broke up remains unknown.

Advertisement

The former couple, who initially confirmed their relationship back in September 2023, had reportedly purchased a mansion which is located in Hampstead, North London, almost a year ago. When it comes to the plans for the mansion, they have not been shared, per the publication.

For the unversed, both Malek and Corrin were initially rumored to have been dating in July 2023. The speculation started when they were reportedly spotted at the Bruce Springsteen show in London.

During that time, the former lovebirds were pictured as they whispered into one another's ears and at one point, The Little Things star placed his hand on Corrin’s knee, per the reports. They soon became the talk of the internet.

Later, it was reportedly claimed by the eyewitnesses that they saw The Crown star and The Oppenheimer actor in a heavy PDA during their romantic date night at Buoy and Oyster in Kent, England.

Advertisement

An insider revealed to The Sun, “They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes,” adding, “They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see.”

The latest news about the two's reported breakup must have saddened their fans.

ALSO READ: Will Hailee Steinfeld Return to MCU as Kate Bishop? Actress Teases Hawkeye Comeback Amid Avengers: Doomsday Rumors