Revealed: Full Cast Of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Featuring Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and More

Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, The Odyssey, boasts a star-studded ensemble, featuring several Academy Award winners and nominees. Scheduled for release on July 17, 2026, the film is an adaptation of Homer's epic poem, chronicling Odysseus's perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

Anne Hathaway, an Oscar-winning actress, reunites with Nolan after their collaborations on The Dark Knight Rises and Interstellar. Expressing her excitement, Hathaway shared, "I have so many feelings about it that I don’t even know how to articulate. It fills me with so much joy."

She added, "Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would’ve been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I’m doing something right."

Zendaya joins the cast in her first collaboration with Nolan. This project also marks an on-screen reunion with her real-life partner, Tom Holland. Holland, known for his role as Spider-Man, is rumored to portray Odysseus, though official confirmation is pending.

Lupita Nyong’o, an Academy Award winner, is set to make her debut in a Nolan-directed film The Odyssey. Similarly, Charlize Theron, another Oscar recipient, joins the cast, marking her first collaboration with the acclaimed director.

Robert Pattinson, who previously worked with Nolan on Tenet, returns for this epic adaptation. Additionally, Jon Bernthal and Benny Safdie have been confirmed as part of the ensemble. Safdie reunites with Nolan after their work together on Oppenheimer.

With such a distinguished cast, The Odyssey is poised to be one of Nolan's most anticipated films, blending his visionary storytelling with performances from some of the industry's finest talents.

