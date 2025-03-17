RHOA’s Angela Oakley REVEALS How She Built Her Million-Dollar Business Without NBA Husband Charles Oakley’s Help

Angela Oakley, the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16, is proving she is more than just the wife of NBA legend Charles Oakley.

While Charles had a long basketball career with teams like the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, Angela has built her own financial empire. “I am a self-made millionaire,” she said on the show. “There’s not a dollar I don’t want.”

Angela Oakley runs a financial consulting firm and has made a name for herself in real estate. “I bought five properties that I am currently renovating [and] trying to sell,” she shared. “I will not let go until it’s finished. Because I feel like if I let go, I give up on everything I’ve been working for the past three years.”

Despite being married to a well-known athlete, Angela stated that her success is entirely her own. She stated that she had worked hard to establish her business and financial independence, mentioning that she owned a financial consulting company, built her wealth without relying on Charles' career earnings, and also managed multiple real estate investments.

Angela and Charles share a 7-year-old daughter, Arleigh, and also have children from previous relationships, as per PEOPLE. Angela has a 24-year-old daughter, Amari, and an 11-year-old son, Aven, while Charles has a son, Charlie Jr.

Despite her busy career, Angela prioritizes her family while maintaining financial independence. She and Charles have learned to balance their relationship, even when their personalities clash.

Angela mentioned that the key to loving someone like Charles was allowing him to be himself. She also acknowledged that personal growth had strengthened their marriage; sharing that therapy made her realize she initially wanted him to change but later understood that she had flaws as well.

With her business growing and her family life thriving, Angela Oakley is ready to take on the spotlight in Season 16. Fans can watch her journey unfold on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.