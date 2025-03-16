Scarlett Johansson Reflects on Pressure People Put on Her to Join Social Media; ‘It Didn’t Feel Like…’

Scarlett Johansson has talked about the pressure people put on her to make a profile on social media platforms. In conversation with InStyle, the Marvel star shared that Universal Pictures sent her an email just the other day to consider joining Instagram to promote her upcoming film, Jurassic World: Rebirth. She opened up about the reason for not being on public platforms, which is because she fears she will not be able to stay true to herself.

Elaborating on the email she received from the production studios, the Fly Me To the Moon star revealed, “I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?’ [I] Get a lot of pressure to join social media.”

She added, “‘Is there a way I could do this and stay true to who I am?’ It didn’t feel like I could.” Moreover, the actress claimed that she believes in the hard work put into the movie, and that the film will do just fine without her being on the social media platforms.

Johansson will star in Jurassic World: Rebirth, alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. The upcoming film is the fourth installment of the franchise, which will revolve around the scientists who are determined to bring samples of the largest dinosaurs on land, sea, and air.

Meanwhile, speaking of taking legal action against usage of her voice through Open A.I., the actress shared, “Particularly with the A.I. piece. It was like, If that can happen to me, how are we going to protect ourselves from this? There’s no boundary here; we’re setting ourselves up to be taken advantage of.”

The Black Widow star continued to reflect upon her no-photos-with-fans policy. She said, “It really offends a lot of people. It doesn’t mean I’m not appreciative, of course, that people are fans or happy to see me. But I always say to people, ‘I’m not working.’ And that means I don’t want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I’m doing my own thing.”

Jurassic World: Rebirth is scheduled to hit theaters on July 2.