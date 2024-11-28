Richard Gere's Wife Mistook Him For George Clooney? Says He Was 'Happy About That'

Richard Gere revealed that his wife, Alejandra Silva, had no idea who he was when they first met, but it has become a cherished memory for the couple. The Pretty Woman actor and Silva were recently honored with the Eco Award at the ELLE for Future 2024 event. Speaking to the outlet, Gere recalled their hilarious first encounter.

"None. She didn't see movies, which was great. I was very happy about that," he said, before Silva interrupted, saying, "No, wait a minute. Richard, I knew who you were." When she admitted to not having seen many of his films before they met, the actor jokingly added, "She thought I was George Clooney, but other than that, she knew exactly who I was."

However, before the interview took a hilarious turn, Silva revealed one of Gere’s works that made her fall in love with him: the 2014 movie Time Out of Mind. "He's so sexy there," she said with a smile. That marked the start of their whirlwind romance.

The couple secretly got married in April 2018 and are now parents to 5-year-old son Alexander and 4-year-old son James. Gere is also stepfather to Silva’s 11-year-old son, Albert, and father to her 24-year-old son, Homer, whom she shares with ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Advertisement

On November 20, the Runaway Bride actor appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and shared details about his life. He revealed that the family of four is planning to move to Madrid to be closer to Silva’s family.

When the host asked about this new chapter of his life, Gere responded, "I love my wife. She's incredible, a great mother. The kids are healthy, happy. Of course, there's nothing more than that." As for Gere, he’s been busy on the professional front.

His upcoming Paramount+ series, The Agency, will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, November 29. His other project, the Paul Schrader-directed drama Oh, Canada, will hit theaters on December 6.