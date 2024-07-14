Richard Simmons' Brother Doesn't Want People To Be 'Sad' Over His Death: 'Remember Him For The Genuine Joy'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Richard Simmons’ death came as a complete shock to his fans. The prominent celebrity fitness coach passed away on July 13, which was a day after he celebrated his 76th birthday. Now, his brother, Lenny Simmons shared his statement with People magazine, expressing that people should not be “sad” over his brother’s passing. Read ahead to know the statement shared by Lenny.

Lenny Simmons on Richard Simmons' death

While conversing with the aforementioned publication, Lenny shared, “I don’t want people to be sad about my brother," adding, "I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives.”

He added that his brother genuinely cared about people. Throughout his career, he offered help to thousands of people via writing and emailing them. Lenny continued saying that people should not be sad and celebrate Richard's life.

Lenny also elaborated on the fitness coach’s professional front. He said that Richard had a few projects that he was working on and he was very excited about them.

The brother of Richard Simmons Show star’s brother shared that they are in shock and requested people to respect his family at this tough time.

Richard had recently shared his plans with the outlet about how he wanted to celebrate his birthday. In the publication’s article published on Friday, the fitness coach shared that he felt good and further expressed his gratefulness that he was alive for another day.

Richard told the publication that he planned to spend his birthday doing what he did every day, which was helping people.

More about Richard Simmons' professional front

After being in the limelight for his decade-long career, Simmons made a huge impact in this industry with his iconic being as a celebrity.

In 2014, he taught his last class in his famous fitness studio, Slimmons, situated in Beverly Hills in 2014. After that, he was almost out of the public eye. Slimmons closed down in 2016.

As per the outlet, the speculations about him started circulating including being held at his house against his will in the same year.

During his appearance on the Today show, Simmons clarified the rumors saying that he had taught thousands of classes, and at that point, he just wanted to take care of himself and not do anything else. He shared that he did not want to travel anymore. It had certainly taken a toll on him.

