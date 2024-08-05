The Rings of Power Season 2 to Feature New Lore with Ents; All We Know So Far

The highly anticipated second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost here! Fans can expect to see more of J.R.R. Tolkien’s magical world, including a significant appearance by the Ents. The Ents are ancient, tree-like beings that are the shepherds of the forest. The first season left fans eagerly awaiting more, with its stunning visuals and captivating storyline.

In a recent interview with SFX magazine, the showrunner, Patrick McKay shared some exciting details about the upcoming season. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming season.

A glimpse into season 2

The world of Middle-earth is about to get even richer with the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It is set to premiere on August 29 on Prime Video. Patrick McKay, one of the showrunners, revealed some exciting details in an interview with SFX magazine. He shared that the new season will expand Tolkien’s lore with the showrunners’ own original additions.

ALSO READ: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2: 6 Things You Missed In The New Trailer

Ents enter the scene

One of the most anticipated features of the new season is the inclusion of Ents, the shepherds of the forest. These talking, walking trees are beloved by fans of Tolkien’s work. McKay revealed that viewers will see a pair of Ents, including an Ent wife, for the first time in this adaptation.

Advertisement

McKay describes them as “the shepherds of the forest, which are talking, walking trees.” He adds, “Ents are a thing that we know exist in Middle-earth, but we've never seen a couple of Ents, including an Ent wife.” Another highlight is the character Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova. He will uncover a mystery leading to an encounter with a pair of Ents.

McKay explained that this season will have an incredible sequence of Arondir in the middle of the season. He will uncover a mystery that will lead him to a very surprising encounter with a pair of Ents.

ALSO READ: The Rings Of Power Producer Promises Season 2 To Be ‘Ten Times Bigger’; Showrunner Teases Epic Battle

More surprises in the upcoming season

Fans of Tolkien’s work know that Ents are the ancient guardians of the forest. But this season will introduce something new: an Ent-wife. Season 2 will introduce a variety of new characters and creatures, expanding the world of Middle-Earth even further. Among the new additions are the Barrow-wights, wraith-like monsters that will be a new threat to our heroes.

Advertisement

These beings, mentioned in Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring will now come to life on screen. The trailer has also teased that a Hill-troll named Damrod will also be a part of Season 2. He will play a significant figure in Adar’s army. Damrod’s will be voiced by Benjamin Walker and Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine.

ALSO READ: The Rings Of Power Producer Promises Season 2 To Be ‘Ten Times Bigger’; Showrunner Teases Epic Battle

Big moments in the trailer

The trailer for season 2, released at San Diego Comic-Con is packed with exciting glimpses of what’s to come. Sauron, the dark and powerful antagonist in Middle-earth is set to make a dramatic entrance in the second season of The Rings of Power. In the trailer, Sauron is shown making a fiery appearance. He was seen standing menacingly in front of Celebrimbor, a master Elven-smith.

Another exciting new location in Season 2 is the land of Rhûn. This desert region will be brought to life on-screen for the first time. The stranger, played by Daniel Weyman, will journey to Rhûn in a sequence. That particular sequence will be titled as a Tolkienian Lawrence of Arabia.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lord of the Rings Season 2 to Introduce New Characters; From Kevin Eldon to Amelia Kenworthy See Who's Joining the Cast

More details about the upcoming season

Fans will see familiar characters like Galadriel and Elrond facing new challenges. One exciting moment shows them finding the remains of a broken bridge. This might lead them on a side adventure involving Barrow-wights, spooky creatures from the stories. According to reports, there will be some new characters also like Camnir, an Elvish mapmaker.

The Rings of Power season 2 begins releasing on August 29. Fans eager for more details can read the latest issue of SFX magazine, available from August 7. It features an in-depth look at the upcoming season and exclusive insights from the creators.

ALSO READ: Lord of the Rings: Why Gollum Rarely Wore the One Ring? Explained