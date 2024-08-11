Rod Stewart Cancels More Shows After Contracting COVID-19: 'Most people can work with strep throat, but obviously not me'

Rod Stewart was forced to cancel two more performances after contracting COVID-19. The legendary singer, best known for hits like Maggie May, announced the news on Instagram via his team, informing fans about the latest changes to his tour schedule.

Stewart was forced to cancel two upcoming concerts: one in Lincoln, California, on Friday, August 10, and another in Stateline, Nevada. The shows have been postponed while the singer recovers from a summer strain of COVID-19, according to a post on his Instagram.

Fans were encouraged to keep their tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates. The Thunder Valley Casino concert in California has been rescheduled for August 18, while the Nevada concert will take place on August 20.

Stewart has had to cancel a performance due to illness on several occasions before. He canceled his August 7 show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas earlier this week due to strep throat.

The cancellation was especially disappointing for the singer and his fans, as it would have been the 200th show of his Vegas residency. "Most people can work with strep throat, but obviously not me," Stewart wrote in a post. "I'm absolutely gutted."

Despite the setbacks, Stewart assured fans that he intends to return to The Colosseum in 2025, providing some hope for those anticipating his performances. "I've been looking forward to this concert for so long," he said, apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the cancellations.

Stewart's recent health issues come just weeks after he openly shared his concern about aging and mortality. In an interview with the US Sun, the Grammy-winning artist admitted that he is aware of his advancing years but is not afraid. "I'm aware my days are numbered, but I've got no fear," said Stewart. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket."

Despite knowing that his time is limited, Stewart is determined to live life to the fullest. He stated that he intends to enjoy himself as much as possible during these final few years. "I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy, mate, easy," he said.

