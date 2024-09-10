We can't deny our love for watching Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds together. These two, who met on the set of Green Lantern, are Hollywood royalty and have made us jealous of their relationship ever since they began dating. It appears that Lively and Reynolds have a balanced relationship, especially when they alternately give each other affectionate social media roasts.

After starting to date in 2011, the couple were married approximately a year later. That may seem quick, but after a while, they had become close friends and were unable to ignore their chemistry.

After over ten years of marriage, Lively and Reynolds are still happily married. The couple, who has four children, marked their 12th wedding anniversary on September 9.

Reynolds and Lively have a very different and relatable method of expressing their love for one another: by constantly making fun of each other. Check out Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's biggest trolling moments below, which range from making fun of each other with snarky captions to awkward candid images!

Ryan sent Blake an APB while she was at Super Bowl LVIII

Ryan appeared to be out to lunch on February 11, even though the rest of the world was aware that Blake Lively and Taylor Swift were cheering the Kansas City Chiefs during the Super Bowl.

The 47-year-old actor made a humorous Instagram post in the middle of the NFL championship game, writing, "Has everyone seen the trailer for #Deadpool? Has anyone seen my wife, too?"

Ryan made fun of Blake's no-makeup look

After pictures of Blake Lively from the set of her new film, The Rhythm Section, went viral, Ryan Reynolds had some fun with his wife.

The attire she wore for the part is undoubtedly different from Lively's usual glitzy looks. Reynolds couldn't let the opportunity pass. He posted a simple "#NoFilter"comment to Instagram.

Lively called watching 'Deadpool' on a Plane as torture

Lively talked candidly about what it's actually like to watch an intimate scene involving Ryan Reynolds in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. Her response was unique; she didn't refer to it as business. Instead, she called his tense scenes in Deadpool "torture."

She told Fallon, "Having to tell everyone who asks how your Father's Day went that story again is the only thing more awkward than watching your spouse in a sex montage through the holidays with another woman while on an airplane. It's a cruel and unusual form of torture."

Ryan's strategic birthday post for Lively

Lively's face is still far more glamorous than we could ever hope to be in real life. And Reynolds decided to crop this beautiful face. He posted a picture with his wife, writing, "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife." However, he was the only one visibe in the image. The picture looked from their met Met Gala appearance.

When Ryan said he wanted more of me time

Reynolds retorted that he was spending plenty of time with his wife, in response to a tabloid's claim that their marriage was in trouble because of their busy schedules. Reynolds posted, "I wish. I could use a little 'me time."

Once again proving our fears were untrue, he turned the split rumors into a joke by tweeting, "We're never splitting," in response to a follow-up headline that made reference to him and Lively going out for the A Quiet Place premiere with his mother. "She is my mother forever. No matter how much she smokes jazz cabbage with her friends who rollerblade."

Blake made fun of Ryan's parenting skills

The father of two spoke about vanish[ing] into roles in a funny promo for his animated film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, which is titled Outside the Actors Studio. Reynolds said of Inez and James, "I was on my way to pick up my daughters from school when I heard that I got the role. I skipped school since Detective Pikachu is unaware who those two young girls are. Who are they?"

Then, Reynolds' wife may be seen on camera stating, "They're our daughters. He just left them." Then the actor makes a joke about how his girls "may never see their dad again," but this summer they will get to watch Detective Pikachu on cinema.

When Ryan said he would use Lively as a shield to protect his children

Following the arrival of their first child, Ryan was thrilled and overcome with love for his tiny bundle of joy. He even discussed how the arrival of baby James had altered the dynamics of his and Blake's relationship on Late Night with David Letterman.

"I used to tell her that I would gladly take a bullet for her. I could never love anything as much as I love you. The second I looked into that baby's eyes I knew in that exact moment if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."

When Ryan said that Blake had stolen his thunder

Jimmy Fallon made a lighthearted reference to Ryan's lack of transparency on Blake's pregnancy during their 2019 interview. With expert precision, Ryan swung around to lay the blame on his wife.



Ryan joked, "Nobody was more surprised than me, Jimmy." He mentioned his attire at the Detective Pikachu premiere on the day the pair revealed they were expecting their third child. "I thought the fact that I was wearing a denim vest would be all the rage," he stated.



"However, Blake unexpectedly shows up, and although I initially assumed she was simply pounding alcohol, it turns out that she is about six months pregnant. I need to start helping out more at home," he said.

When Lively poked fun at Ryan by revealing a news

In honor of her husband's first Father's Day, Blake shared some wonderful news with him in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

"Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father," Lively wrote.

Blake praised her own hairstyling skills and not Ryan

Blake uploaded an adorable picture of herself and her husband at the A Quiet Place premiere in a since-deleted post. In it, she is holding Ryan's hand and he is staring at her with love. If it were any other pair, you would anticipate a caption mentioning his love, support, or any of the other virtues that are said to be necessary for a successful marriage.

Blake, however, is more focused on outdoing her husband in their never-ending troll-fest. She wrote, "If there's one thing I'm infinitely proud of in this picture, it's the incredible hair styling that I did on myself."

