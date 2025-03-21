Ryan Reynolds Celebrates 10 Years as Deadpool With Unexpected Nicepool Cameo Amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Drama

Ryan Reynolds recently shared his heightened emotions on social media, celebrating his favorite onscreen character, Deadpool. The actor from Green Lantern shared a video of him playing Deadpool in various outings and even featured a Nicepool death sequence in the footage he shared on his social media account.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ryan Reynolds shared a fast-moving clip that began from the ending of his recent outing as the merc with a mouth, Deadpool & Wolverine. Going backward the footage took the viewers through the previous installment of Deadpool, ultimately having them amused by a 2014 leaked clip.

The video ends with the words, “Thanks for 10 wonderful years!- Ryan.”

Looking at the footage, fans jumped in with their praises for the actor and how Ryan Reynolds has always managed to win the hearts of many. However, it was one particular comment that gained the attention of everyone.

Hugh Jackman, who happens to be a close friend of Ryan Reynolds and had even shared the screen with him in the R-rated 2024 outing, came forth with his words, "Till YOU’re 90."

For those unversed, the words happen to be a reference to a joke from the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Deadpool & Wolverine.

However, amongst the many footages that were shared by Ryan Reynolds on his social media post celebrating his character of Deadpool, the actor even had attached a Nicepool clip in it.

The aforementioned clip has raised many eyebrows as it comes during the harsh times when Ryan Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni have been fighting a legal battle.

Moreover, Baldoni had sued Lively and the actor from The Proposal for $400 million, as the character of Nicepool resembled a lot of Justin Baldoni.

The feature of Nicepool came just a day after Ryan Reynolds had formally filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by Justin Baldoni.