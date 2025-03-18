Sam Thompson Opens Up About Heartbreak as Ex-Girlfriend Zara McDermott Moves on with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson has spoken out about his emotions after ex Zara McDermott's reported new romance with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson surfaced. Although rumors have been circulating about Zara's new relationship, Sam confirmed that he isn't ready to start dating again.

Speaking on his podcast Staying Relevant, Sam shared his mindset after a breakup. He reflected on how many people seek validation in new relationships to fill the emotional void left by a breakup—something he emphasized he is not doing. Instead, he is choosing to focus on family, home life, and self-care.

He said, "I suppose a lot of people look for validation in other people, right? And they look for the next person instantly because it's like, 'I need to find someone else to fill that hole and find that excitement.'"

Sam described himself as a homebody, preferring quiet evenings at home with his pets and loved ones over going out. He made it clear that his priority at the moment is fostering close relationships rather than pursuing the excitement of meeting someone new.

"I mean, I love home. I am a real homebody. I love my cats, being around my family, and being in my home. I barely ever go out," he added.

Since the split, Sam and Zara have removed traces of their shared past from the internet, including deleting their joint Instagram account, which featured their home renovation projects. The account's last update remains from December.

Despite the breakup, Sam has maintained a positive attitude on social media, even posting a fun Instagram video in which he's dressed in a Hufflepuff costume from Harry Potter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Zara was spotted with Louis Tomlinson on what appeared to be a romantic getaway in Suffolk. They were photographed holding hands and getting cozy, sparking rumors of a relationship. The pair were also seen dining together at a hotel in Aldeburgh, according to The Sun.

A source told The Sun, "Louis whisked Zara away for a break in Suffolk, and he absolutely charmed her. It's clear he thinks she's drop-dead gorgeous too." The source added, "Louis is a proper gentleman, so this trip was something he planned and put together for Zara. He was really thoughtful and wanted to make it special."

While Zara McDermott is moving on, Sam Thompson is focusing on healing and appreciating the little things—without rushing into anything new.