Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Varun Dhawan’s Citadel: Honey Bunny Fails to Be Renewed for Season 2 With Matilda De Angelis’ Citadel: Diana

Amazon has cancelled Citadel’s spin-offs, Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana, after season one. The mothership series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden gets a 2026 release window and an official logline.

Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, has revealed that the Indian and Italian storylines from Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be merged into the upcoming season of the main series.

“While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet,” he said. Sanders revealed that season 2 will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia (Chopra Jonas), Mason (Madden), and Orlick (Stanley Tucci).

He further promised high-stakes storytelling, bold cinematic experience, and new additions to the incredible cast. “We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026,” he added.

Citadel’s international spin-offs didn’t get renewed, but the news wasn’t surprising. The show was in uncertain territory ever since Amazon MGM head Jennifer Salke suddenly exited the company. The global spy thriller series was Salke’s biggest and most ambitious venture with the company.

The series revolves around activities taking place in the spy agency Citadel. After its fall, the memories of its agents get wiped out. “Now the powerful syndicate, Manticore, is rising in the void. Can the Citadel agents recollect their past and summon the strength to fight back?” says the official synopsis.

The second season of the mothership series is currently in post-production and will see Chopra Jonas, Madden, and Tucci reprise their characters. Leo Woodall, Ashleigh Cummings, Paul Bazely, Roland Møller, Moira Kelly, and others round off the cast.

Season one of Citadel and its international spin-offs, Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny, are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.